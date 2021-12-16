Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Train services have resumed on the Delhi Howrah Railway track after the blockade by members of the Aheria community in support of reservation at Hathras Junction railway station ended on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI in this regard, Station Master of Hathras Junction Janak Singh said, "Trains were affected from noon today. They have resumed now. About 20-25 trains were affected."

The protestors today gheraoed the station demanding reservation for their community from the state government.

A protestor from Aligarh said today, "We demand the Uttar Pradesh government to give us a reservation. With this, our children will be able to get a better education and brighten their job prospects. As of now, whenever we go to any government office, they ask us for our caste certificate. Since we are unable to produce any, they deny us opportunities."

SC Das, another protestor at the venue said, "The aim of this protest is to make the Uttar Pradesh government put our community in the SC/ST/OBC category. Our community is deprived of a lot of opportunities. Hoping the government looks into the matter."

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for assembly polls in 2022.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

