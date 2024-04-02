Ahmedabad West (Gujarat) [India], April 2 (ANI): The upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections for the Ahmedabad West constituency in Gujarat, one among the 26 constituencies in the state, will be conducted in one single phase on May 7 (Phase 3). The counting and announcement of results will take place on June 4.

Ahmedabad West is currently represented by BJP leader Kirit Premjibhai Solanki. This constituency came into existence after the delimitation in 2008. The first election in this constituency took place in 2009.

Meanwhile, BJP has fielded Dinesh Makwana as its candidate for Ahmedabad West parliament seat which is reserved for Schedule Caste candidates while Bharat Makwana will contest for the Congress party.

Speaking to ANI, BJP candidate Dinesh Makwana said, "The BJP party workers has worked for 365 days for the victory of the party under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The workers of Ahmedabad (West) had a believe on me and they will make BJP win with over five lakhs in the upcoming elections."

"Bharatiya Janata Party will surely get a lead of around 1.5 lakhs votes from Maninagar, Ashirwad, Amraiwadi and Asarwa. I believe, we will win Dariapur seat with margin of around 35,000 votes this year, which is presently ruled by BJP," the BJP leader further said.

"We have lost Jamalpur Khadia seat with 11,000 seats in the past election and efforts are made to win this seat this yeae. From the last few years, BJP has demonstrated a solid majority in Gujarat. BJP has ruled Gujarat from very long time... Since 2014, PM Modi has done good work in the state and people of Ahmedabad loves him. The BJP will all 26 seats... Amit Shah will definitely win over 10 lakhs votes in the upcoming elections, he added."

He further said, "A lot of good work has been carried out in my constituency in past day. After 500 years of wait, the PM Modi has installed Ram Lalla idol at grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Whenever we visit booths with party workers and raised 'Vande-Bharat' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans then in response, people chanted 'Jai Shree Ram'."

On the other hand, Congress candidate Bharat Makwana alleged BJP divides the people on religion and makes them fight against each other.

"In Gujarat, BJP is not strong because of its development works but it makes people fight against each other. The main and only issue in the state is income generation. People has not receiving good infrastructure for their business...The health and education facilities are also not good in Gujarat," Bharat Makwana told ANI.

"Congress Party has been trying to fulfil all their promises. We have worked for trade and commerce, infrastructure... Wherever the Congress forms government, its main aim is to improve law and situation and increase the employment opportunities," he added.

The BJP had whitewashed Congress in the 2019 and 2014 general elections by winning all 26 constituencies in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra.

Kirit P. Solanki of the BJP had won Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency, in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, winning 641622 votes while 320076 votes were polled in favour of Raju Parmar of the INC. He lost by 321546 votes.

In 2014 general elections, Kirit P Solanki of the BJP was the winning candidate from the Ahmedabad West Lok Sabha constituency, securing 617104 votes while 296793 votes were cast in favour of Ishwarbahi Dhanabhai Makwana of the INC.

Ahmadabad had population of 7,214,225 of which male and female were 3,788,051 and 3,426,174 respectively, according to the 2011 census.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

