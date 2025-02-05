New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Information and Technology (IT) Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday advocated balanced AI regulation while announcing plans to revolutionise the state's education sector through AI-driven initiatives.

"The regulation should eventually come. But we should not put the cart before the horse and stifle innovation," Lokesh told reporters after meeting several Union ministers.

The state will launch AI-driven prescriptive homework with post-school tutoring within six months, aiming to address fundamental education issues.

Lokesh emphasised the need for age-appropriate content safeguards in AI implementation.

In his meeting with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, discussions centred on data cities, with India poised to attract USD 100 billion of global annual investments worth USD 300 billion in this sector.

During talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lokesh sought special NCC dispensation and highlighted Anantapur district's potential for defence investments.

In a meeting with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradan, Lokesh requested special dispensation in terms of school infra and university grants.

Asked about the state's decision to delay CBSE implementation, Lokesh cited students' lack of preparation for the examination methodology.

"Students are not prepared for the CBSE model. That's why we took a decision that we will implement it but take more time for it," he said.

He criticised the previous YSRCP government, stating that 13 lakh students shifted from government to private schools during their tenure.

On UGC's draft guidelines on the appointment of vice chancellors, Lokesh acknowledged the need for guiding principles while maintaining state powers, noting that previous political appointments were confined to one community.

Regarding industrial developments, Lokesh confirmed the Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel project's advanced status, with production scheduled for January 2029.

He mentioned pending green clearances and upcoming MoUs with NMDC Steel for raw material linkage.

The minister also thanked Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumarswamy regarding the Vizag steel plant, promising its revival and contribution to national development.

"All in all, it was a fruitful trip. With Andhra and central government alignment, we are able to move at much greater speed," Lokesh concluded.

