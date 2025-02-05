Hyderabad, February 5: The Department of School Education (DSE) Telangana has announced the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET)-II 2024 results today, February 5, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online at tstet2024.aptonline.in by entering their Journal Number, Hall Ticket Number, and date of birth.

Candidates belonging to the general category should have secured 60 per cent in the exam whereas the reserved category candidates (SC/ST/OBC/Ex-serviceman/PwD) are required to secure 55 per cent marks in the exam.

How to Check TS TET 2024 Results?

Visit the official website – tgtet2024.aptonline.in/tgtet/

Click on the TS TET 2024 result link on the homepage

Enter login credentials and click on submit

View and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

The TS TET-II 2024 exams were conducted online from January 2 to January 20, 2025, in 20 sessions over 10 days. The exams had two shifts: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Each question carried one mark, with no negative marking. Candidates had to score at least 60% (General), 50% (OBC), or 40% (SC/ST/Differently-abled) to qualify. CBSE Admit Card 2025 Out: Class 10, 12 Admit Cards Released at Pariksha Sangam Portal, Know Direct Link and How To Download Hall Tickets.

This year, 2.75 lakh candidates applied for the exam. Paper I was for those aspiring to teach classes 1-5, while Paper II was for candidates targeting classes 6-8. The provisional answer key was released on January 25, with objections accepted until January 27. The final answer key will be published alongside the results. The TS TET certificate, now valid for a lifetime, is a mandatory qualification for teaching positions in Telangana schools.

