New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger on an Air India flight.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg dismissed the bail application of the accused, saying it was not appropriate to release him on bail at this stage.

A magisterial court had sent Mishra to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday, denying police his custody.

