Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Thursday announced its final list of candidates for the upcoming Lok sabha elections.

While announcing list, AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami said "For AIADMK there is no pressure. When MGR started the party and after MGR demise how Jayalalitha fought. Our party has faced everything. We will face everything legally."

In the AIADMK list, Prem Kumar will contest from Sriperumbudur, S Pasupathi from Vellore, R Ashokan from Dharmapuri, M Kaliyaperumal from Tiruvannamalai, Kumara Guru from Kallakurichi, P Arunachalam from Tiruppur, D Lokesh Tamil Slevan from Nilgris, Singai G Ramachandran from Coimbatore.

Karthikeyan will fight on Pollachi seat, P Karuppaya from Trichy, Chandra Mohan from Perambalur, Babu from Mayiladuthurai, Panaguri A Xavier Dhas from Sivangangai, Sivasami Vedhanmani from Thoothkudi, Mutu Chozhan from Tirunelveli, Pasiliyan Nazret from Kanniyakumari and G Tamil Vendhan from Pondicherry.

Rani has been fielded fromVilavankodu for the Assembly by-election.

Earlier on Wednesday, AIADMK released its first list of candidates. Tamil Nadu's main opposition also finalized a seat-sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 with the DMDK.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth signed the seat-sharing agreement in Chennai on Wednesday.

In the AIADMK alliance the AIADMK will contest 32 seats, DMDMK will contest in 5 seats, SDPI in 1 seat and Puthiya Tamilagam in 1 seat, from Tenkasi constituency.

Tamil Nadu is voting on April 19 in a single phase of polling. During the 2019 general elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

