Bengaluru, March 21: In a jolt to the Congress government, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday refused to sign the Temple Tax Bill, asking the state government whether it has conceptualized any legislation to encompass other religious bodies in a similar fashion as this Bill, Raj Bhavan said.

In an order issued on Thursday, the Governor asked the Congress-ruled state of Karnataka whether it has conceptualized any legislation to encompass other religious bodies in a similar fashion as this Bill? Karnataka Temple Tax Bill: Hindu Religious Endowment Amendment Bill Fails to Pass Legislative Assembly.

The bill mandates the state to collect 10 percent tax from temples generating revenue exceeding Rs 1 crore and 5 percent from shrines with revenue between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 crore. "It is also perused that the Karnataka Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act 1997 and amendments made in the year 2011 and 2012 have been struck down by the Hon'ble High Court Dharwad Bench in WA No 3440/2005," read the governor's order.

The governor's order said that it is informed that the said high court decision has been challenged in the Supreme Court, the Apex Court has stayed the high court order, and the case is in the stage of final hearing. Karnataka: Chikkamagaluru Administration Issues Notice to Chief Priest of Kodandarama Temple to Return Rs 4,74,000 That He Received as Salary Over 10 Years.

"Since the case is still pending in the Supreme Court, it is necessary to get more clarification on whether the amendment can be made during the pendency of the case, specifically when the entire Act has already been struck down by the High Court & and case in appeal is at the stage of final hearing," it said.

"Further, has the state government conceptualized any legislation to encompass other religious bodies in a similar fashion as this Bill?" the order read. "Therefore, it is directed to return the file to State Government with a direction to re-submit the file with the clarifications," it said.

Earlier, the Congress government could not pass the bill in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly due to the lack of strength of the government in the State's Council. The opposition had expressed great displeasure against the Religious Endowment Amendment Bill.

