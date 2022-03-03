Theni (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 3 (ANI): The AIADMK functionaries in Theni district unanimously passed a resolution urging the leaders to include expelled party general secretary Sasikala Natarajan and TTV Dhinakaran back into the party fold.

Later, the resolution was submitted to the AIADMK Coordinator and former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS).

Syed Khan, AIADMK district secretary, said, "The volunteers have been requesting Sasikala to join back the party and we have passed a resolution in favour of this. We have also urged AIADMK Coordinator Panneerselvam to bring her back to the party fold."

In the resolution, the cadre said, "The split in the party is the reason for successive electoral defeats of the party. The re-union of party leaders would certainly help the party."

Notably, Panneerselvam is an MLA from Bodinayakkanur in Theni district. (ANI)

