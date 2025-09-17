New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), New Delhi organised a bike rally on Wednesday as part of the celebrations of Ayurveda Day 2025.

The event was conducted under the theme "Ayurveda for People & Planet" to highlight Ayurveda's contribution to holistic health and environmental sustainability.

Also Read | US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rate for First Time in 2025.

The rally was flagged off from the AIIA Campus by Prof. (Dr.) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati, Director, AIIA.

Participants rode from AIIA to the Ministry of Ayush, carrying flags bearing the Ayurveda Day logo and the theme, symbolising collective commitment towards preventive healthcare and ecological well-being.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday 2025: Pope Leo XIV Blesses PM Modi on 75th Birthday During Papal Audience in Vatican City.

The enthusiastic participation of the AIIA fraternity reflected the Institute's vision of spreading awareness about adopting Ayurveda for a healthier and sustainable lifestyle, a AYUSH Ministry release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Prajapati said the rally reflects Ayurveda's timeless message of balance -- not only for personal health but also for harmony with the environment.

"Through such initiatives, we aim to inspire youth and citizens to embrace Ayurveda as a way of life."

This year's rally also served as a precursor to the nationwide observance of Ayurveda Day on September 23, a date recently fixed by the Government of India to ensure uniformity in global celebrations. The date coincides with the autumnal equinox, symbolising balance in nature -- a core principle of Ayurveda.

The release said that Ministry of Ayush and AIIA continue to engage in outreach activities, awareness drives, and collaborative programmes to integrate Ayurveda into mainstream health practices while promoting sustainable living. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)