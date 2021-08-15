New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): As the country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg on Sunday announced that All India Institute of Medical Sciences has become the first hospital in the country to house a fire station on its campus, terming it a "proud moment".

Garg said that AIIMS has collaborated with DFS to open a fire station inside the hospital to meet any emergency.

Also Read | TS ICET 2021: Admit Cards Released Today, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets from icet.tsche.ac.in.

He further informed that while the infrastructure of the fire station shall be provided by AIIMS, the manpower shall be managed by DFS.

"Again a proud moment for DFS, DFS has joined hand with AIIMS to open a fire station inside the Hospital to meet any emergency. AIIMS become the First Hospital in the country to have a fire station on its campus. Infrastructure will be provided by the AIIMS and manpower etc will be managed by DFS," said the DFS Director on his official Twitter handle. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Govt Raises Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines for First Dose Recipients to 70% in Govt Centres.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)