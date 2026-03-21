Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 21 (ANI): Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr and prayed for peace and blessings.

"I extend greetings on Eid ul-Fitr to all of you. I pray to Allah for blessings. I hope that in the coming days, we spend our time just like we spent during Ramzan," he said.

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Owaisi, who is the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, also spoke about several national and international issues during a public address on Friday. He expressed concern over the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

He addressed a large gathering at the Jalsa Youm-ul-Qur'an held at the historic Makkah Masjid on the last Friday of Ramazan. In his speech, he said that India's position in the world would be stronger if the country followed a consistent and neutral foreign policy.

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He also spoke about Indians working in Gulf countries. He said that nearly one crore Indians live and work in the region and play an important role in bringing foreign exchange to India. He questioned whether enough attention is being given to their safety during the current instability in West Asia.

On economic issues, Owaisi raised concerns about India's energy security. He said that the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve is enough for only about 9.5 days. He warned that this could become a serious problem if the situation in the region worsens.

He also pointed to possible disruptions in exports such as fruits and basmati rice due to logistical issues. At the same time, he criticised calls for economic boycotts targeting specific communities.

Speaking about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, he noted that tensions have increased since February 28, with both sides carrying out missile strikes and military operations.

On domestic issues, Owaisi criticised what he described as selective enforcement of the law. Referring to an incident on the Ganga, he said cases were filed against 11 people for breaking their fast on a boat. He termed the action unjust and discriminatory.

"Equal treatment under the law must be ensured," he said, while questioning the basis of such action.

He also raised concerns about unemployment among educated youth. He said that around 67 per cent of graduates are jobless, which reflects a serious issue in the country.

Owaisi further criticised restrictions on cattle and buffalo transport. He said such measures affect the livelihoods of many people who depend on this trade.

Referring to reports from Uttam Nagar in New Delhi, he claimed that members of the Muslim community are being forced to approach courts to freely celebrate Eid. He said this raises concerns about civil liberties.

The Delhi High Court recently said that police arrangements must ensure a sense of safety among people. The remarks came after a dispute during Holi celebrations on March 4 reportedly turned violent. A man named Tarun was allegedly assaulted and later died from his injuries.

Owaisi also spoke about social indicators. He said Gujarat's literacy rate stands at 69 per cent, compared to 75 per cent in Lakshadweep. He also pointed to concerns about anaemia among women in Gujarat.

He raised the issue of housing discrimination and alleged that there are differences in how property transactions take place between communities. He also questioned the push for a Uniform Civil Code in such a situation.

The event saw a large turnout, with people listening as Owaisi spoke on foreign policy, economic challenges and social issues. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)