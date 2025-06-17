India News | Air India Flight Grounded in Kolkata After Technical Issue Suspected

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. An Air India flight operating from San Francisco to Mumbai, with a scheduled stop in Kolkata, was grounded early Tuesday.

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2025 10:42 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Air India Flight Grounded in Kolkata After Technical Issue Suspected
Representational Image

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 17 (ANI): An Air India flight operating from San Francisco to Mumbai, with a scheduled stop in Kolkata, was grounded early Tuesday after a technical issue was suspected during a routine post-landing inspection. According to sources, all passengers were safely deplaned as a precautionary measure.

On Monday, Air India's flight AI2493 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was cancelled after facing delays caused by operational issues, eventually leading to the expiry of the crew's duty time, according to sources.

-->

India News | Air India Flight Grounded in Kolkata After Technical Issue Suspected

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. An Air India flight operating from San Francisco to Mumbai, with a scheduled stop in Kolkata, was grounded early Tuesday.

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2025 10:42 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Air India Flight Grounded in Kolkata After Technical Issue Suspected
Representational Image

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 17 (ANI): An Air India flight operating from San Francisco to Mumbai, with a scheduled stop in Kolkata, was grounded early Tuesday after a technical issue was suspected during a routine post-landing inspection. According to sources, all passengers were safely deplaned as a precautionary measure.

On Monday, Air India's flight AI2493 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad was cancelled after facing delays caused by operational issues, eventually leading to the expiry of the crew's duty time, according to sources.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's Mortal Remains Handed Over to Family in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

The flight, which was supposed to be operated by an Airbus A321-211 aircraft (VT-PPL), was first delayed due to an unspecified operational issue. During this delay, the assigned crew reached the limit of their Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), a rule that restricts the number of hours airline crew members can work for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, an Air India Express flight from Delhi to Ranchi was diverted back to the national capital shortly after taking off on Monday due to a suspected technical issue. The Boeing 737 Max 8 plane was scheduled to land at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport at 6:20 PM.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

After the inspection and clearance, the aircraft continued its normal operations, according to an Air India spokesperson."One of our flights returned to Delhi after takeoff due to a suspected technical issue. Post inspections and clearance, the aircraft continued scheduled operations. We regret the inconvenience," the Air India Express spokesperson said.

Earlier on Monday, an Air India flight, which was supposed to land in Delhi, was diverted back to Hong Kong after the pilot suspected a technical issue mid-air, according to sources. The AI 315 flight, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, had departed from Hong Kong to Delhi. According to the flight tracking site, Flight Radar 24, the Air India flight was supposed to reach Delhi by 12.20 PM. Sources said that the passengers deboarded safely and the plane is undergoing a safety check. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
ongc share price
5000+K+ searches
arisinfra solutions ipo gmp
500+K+ searches
david warner
500+K+ searches
delhi police
500+K+ searches
g7 summit 2025
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
ongc share price
5000+K+ searches
arisinfra solutions ipo gmp
500+K+ searches
david warner
500+K+ searches
delhi police
500+K+ searches
g7 summit 2025
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News

Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Helps Family Kill Wife, Stuff Body in Suitcase and Dump It on Roadside in UP’s Loni Area; 6 Arrested

Trending Topics
WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel