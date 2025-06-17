Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game

The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result for June 17, 2025, will be declared online today. Know the Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Chart and winning numbers below.

    Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game

    The Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result for June 17, 2025, will be declared online today. Know the Kolkata FF Fatafat Result Chart and winning numbers below.

    Information Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2025 10:22 AM IST
    Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game
    Kolkata Fatafat Result | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

    Kolkata, June 17: Wondering when the next round of lucky numbers will be revealed? The Kolkata Fatafat Result of June 17, 2025, will be declared today, offering another chance for players to test their fate in this fast-paced Satta Matka-style game. Known for its multiple daily rounds or bazis, Kolkata Fatafat (Kolkata FF) lottery keeps participants hooked with fresh draws nearly every 90 minutes. The game remains a local favourite in West Bengal, where lottery-based betting is legal under state regulations. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result of June 17 on websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. The winning numbers are also displayed in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart below.

    As the day progresses, the Kolkata FF Result Chart of June 17 will be updated round by round, starting at 10 AM and concluding with the final draw at 8:30 PM. Each bazi offers a new opportunity to win, provided participants can accurately guess the right number using experience and strategy. Played exclusively within Kolkata, the game’s popularity continues to surge due to its fast turnover and engaging format. The complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart is available online for those eager to follow today’s winning numbers. Stay tuned as the game unfolds through the day. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

    Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for June 17, 2025

    1st Bazi 10:03 AM

    2nd Bazi 11:33 AM

    3rd Bazi 01:03 PM

    4th Bazi 02:33 PM

     -

     -

     -

     -

     -

     -

     -

     -

     5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM
     -  -  -  -
     -  -  -  -

    Players looking to try their luck with Kolkata Fatafat must be aware that the game is legal only within West Bengal, where state-run lotteries are permitted. Kolkata FF, often compared to Satta Matka, is based on guessing numbers for eight rounds or bazis held daily. Participants calculate passing record numbers, a strategy-based estimate, to increase their chances of winning. The game demands a mix of intuition and skill, making it more complex than standard lottery draws. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

    For newcomers, several YouTube tutorials explain how to play Kolkata FF and analyse past trends. Currently, 13 Indian states legally operate state lotteries, including Kerala, Nagaland, Sikkim, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. While Kolkata FF enjoys regional popularity, LatestLY advises users to play responsibly and stay informed about the risks of financial loss or legal complications.

    (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2025 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

