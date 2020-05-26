India News | Airline Passenger Tests COVID-19 Positive in Coimbatore

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): An Indigo passenger, who travelled from Chennai to Coimbatore, has tested positive for coronavirus.

"We received confirmation from the Coimbatore airport doctor that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on May 25 evening, has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently quarantined at ESI state medical facility at Coimbatore. He was seated on-board the aircraft with all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, as were the other passengers. Additionally, no one else was seated in his vicinity, significantly reducing the possibility of transmission," Indigo said.

It said that all aircraft were regularly sanitized as a standard operating procedure and the aircraft used for the flight was also immediately disinfected as per protocol.

"The operating crew has been home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines to ensure the safety of our passengers and staff," the airline said.

Domestic airline operations resumed partially on Monday after nearly two months. Domestic flights were suspended due to coronavirus-induced lockdown. India is in the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. (ANI)

