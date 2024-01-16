New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): Airspace restrictions will be in place in the national capital for 11 days this month in view of Republic Day preparations and celebrations.

There will be airspace curbs from January 19 to 25 as well as on January 26 and 29.

As per officials, landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period.

During this period, scheduled flights will not be impacted. As per the notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), these restrictions will be in place from 6 am to 9 pm during the period from January 26 to 29.

On January 26, Republic Day, no flights will be allowed to take off or land from 0600 hours to 2100 hours.

There will be no impact of NOTAM on IAF, BSF, Army aviation helicopter operations as well as state-owned aircraft/helicopters that are flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state, the officials added.

India will celebrate its 75th Republic Day on January 26, 2024, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent republic after the Constitution came into effect.

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest this year. It will be the 6th occasion when a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

In a first, the Border Security Force's (BSF) all-women marching and brass band contingents will participate in this year's Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path.

An Assistant Commandant rank woman officer and two subordinate officers will lead a total of 144 women BSF constables marching down Kartavya Path on January 26 when India will be celebrating its 75th Republic Day in the presence of Emmanuel Macron, President of France, as the Chief Guest.

The Delhi police has increased vigil in the national capital ahead of the Republic day. As part of the Republic day preparedness, Delhi East District Police conducted a mock drill at Akshardham Temple, simulating a terrorist attack scenario.

The exercise, designed to evaluate the force's readiness in respond to diverse crisis situations, aimed to enhance overall security preparedness for the upcoming national event.

A total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the month-long National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024. With 907 girls, this year's camp will see the largest participation of girl cadets. (ANI)

