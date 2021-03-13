Guwahati(Assam) [India], March 13 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is not a Muslim party rather it represents tribals and Hindus as well, said the party chief Badruddin Ajmal on Friday.

Talking to ANI, Ajmal said, "AIUDF is Muslim party-- is a piece of 20-year-old news. We have been giving tickets to Hindu and tribal people for MP and MLA elections. Our women's wing president belongs to the tribal community. Tribals and Hindus have always been part of our party."

Talking about the upcoming assembly polls in the state, the AIUDF chief said that the BJP government in the state has failed on all the promises they made during the last election.

"BJP failed on all the promises made to people associated with tea gardens. They promised to create 2 crore jobs in the state but failed to create even 25 employment opportunities. They promised to control the water of the Brahmaputra river and failed to do so. They promised to make twin towers in Assam like that in Malaysia. In the last three years, no investor came to Assam from outside the state. The BJP government failed to control inflation and solve farmers' issues. They also failed to solve the issues of SC/ST communities," said Ajmal.

He added that if his party comes to power, it will increase the wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365 from Rs 50-Rs 60 they are getting currently.

"It is important to solve the issue of tea garden workers in Assam. They are the most deprived ones in the state. We are going to increase the wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365," he said.

He also attacked the BJP government on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and said, "CAA shouldn't be implemented not just in Assam but anywhere in India as it is unconstitutional. We will continue fighting till we end it. When we will come to power, we will prioritise issues of CAA, NRC and 'D-voter'...Now that elections are around the corner, people will vote against CAA." (ANI)

