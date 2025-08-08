Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday morning reviewed several ongoing development projects in the Moshi area of Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Pawar visited Pimpri-Chinchwad and met local authorities to discuss progress. His visit came after he announced on July 29 that the state government had approved the setting up of District and Additional Sessions Courts, along with a Senior Civil Court, in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Also Read | Lucknow School Holiday Today: All Schools up to Class 8 To Remain Shut Due to Heavy Rain and Waterlogging.

He also visited Chakan in Pune, where he inspected traffic congestion issues.

Sharing details on X, the Deputy Chief Minister wrote, "In response to the severe traffic congestion issue faced by residents and employees in Chakan city and the MIDC area of Pune district, an inspection was conducted today at various locations in Chakan. During this inspection, discussions were held with the District Collector, Police Commissioner, and relevant officials. The main reasons for the traffic congestion were identified, and clear instructions were given to the officials to implement immediate solutions."

Also Read | Uttarkashi Cloudburst: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Reviews Relief and Rescue Operations in Dharali, Says Efforts On To Restore Normal Life.

On Thursday, Pawar was in Beed, where he laid the foundation stone for a new Revenue Department building. He also reviewed development projects in the district, including the Shri Kshetra Parli Vaijnath Jyotirling Temple, Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Medical Hospital, the library building, and the cooperative complex.

He performed the 'bhoomi pujan' for the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT), a joint project between Tata Technology and the state government.

Sharing his remarks on X, Pawar wrote, "A significant step for Beed from the perspective of industrial education and skill development..! Today, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training (CIIIT), a modern project being established in Beed through a joint venture between Tata Technology and the state government, was successfully completed. It is believed that this project will not only benefit Beed but also open new doors of opportunity for the youth of the entire Marathwada region."

He added, "Through this centre, students will receive modern technology training, industry-relevant education, and appropriate guidance for startups. There is no doubt that the youth of Beed will turn towards entrepreneurship, and employment opportunities will increase. The Mahayuti government is committed to the industrial and educational development of Beed." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)