Lucknow, August 8: All government, government-aided and private schools from pre-primary to Class eight in Lucknow district will remain closed on Friday due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, according to a notice from the District Magistrate's office. The order applies to schools affiliated with all boards in both urban and rural areas.

The District Magistrate's office said the decision was taken following continuous heavy rain in the past few hours and a forecast for more rain by the India Meteorological Department. Lucknow School Holiday Today: All Classes Up to 8 Shut on August 8 Amid Adverse Weather and Rain Conditions.

The notice read, "In view of the ongoing inclement weather and waterlogging due to heavy rainfall in the past few hours in Lucknow, as well as the forecast of further heavy rain by the Meteorological Department, all government, government-aided, and private schools--including those affiliated with all boards--from pre-primary to Class 8 in both urban and rural areas of Lucknow district will remain closed for academic activities on August 8, 2025.

"School managements, parents, and students are requested to comply with this order strictly," the notice stated. Lucknow has been witnessing intense rainfall, causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. The weather department has warned of further heavy rain in the coming hours. The monsoon has brought similar conditions to other parts of Uttar Pradesh, with rising river levels leading to flooding. Uttarakhand School Holiday: All Schools Shut Across State As Torrential Rainfall Wreaks Havoc; IMD Issues Red Alert Till August 12.

In Varanasi, residential areas were inundated on Thursday as the water level of the River Ganga rose following days of heavy rain. Resident Prakash Ram told ANI, "It's flooded... There are a lot of difficulties... You all have come here, bringing food and water for now. No one else has come yet. It's been 5-6 days, we are stuck... can't go outside... we wait for the boat to come to go out."

Social worker Kishan said, "We have come on the second day in a row to provide relief materials in the flood-affected areas with the support of NDRF. I want to send this message that in every region, across all of Uttar Pradesh, people should help those who are trapped in the floods. Social service organisations, all parties, and everyone should help them. People are stranded... small children are stuck and are not getting basic facilities.

"We also request the government to ensure that relief materials are provided to the people. The ones we have spoken to told us they have been stranded for six days, and no one is paying attention to them. So, we request the government and all the institutions to ensure that relief materials reach every single individual. Every person should be helped throughout UP," the social worker added.

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in-charge Pankaj Kumar Tiwari said teams are continuously rescuing people and providing supplies. "People are trapped in submerged houses... they are being rescued and taken to relief camps... and essential supplies are being provided. People have been stranded for 4-5 days... our team is continuously patrolling and providing all necessary assistance," he said.

