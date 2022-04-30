Guwahati, Apr 30 (PTI) The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Saturday protested across the state against rising prices of essential commodities, demanding restoration of government control over the market.

Protest marches were organised across the state by the district units of the AJP, party spokesperson Ziaur Rahman said.

Also Read | Kerala: Christian Priest Sentenced to 18 Years Rigorous Imprisonment for Sexually Assaulting Four Teen Boys in 2017 in Kollam.

"In Guwahati, a procession was held in Fancy Bazaar area and the supporters marched for about half a kilometre before being stopped by security personnel," he said.

"Protest marches were also taken out in most of the districts, including at Hailakandi, Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Charaideo, Nagaon, Dibrugarh and Sivasagar," he added.

Also Read | ED Seizes Rs 5,551 Crore Assets of Xiaomi Technology India Under Foreign Exchange Management Act.

Rahman said prices of essential commodities have become unbearable for the common people.

"When UPA was in power, the BJP used to protest against price rise. People thought that once they come to power, price rise will stop. But, it is the opposite that we are seeing now," he claimed.

Two main reasons for the price rise is handing over the control of the market to the corporates and high taxes, Rahman alleged.

"India has the highest tax on petrol and diesel. In Assam, there has been a phase-wise hike in different taxes," he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)