Lucknow, Jul 1 (PTI) SP president Akhilesh Yadav's 48th birthday was celebrated by the party leaders and workers in a grand manner on Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also wished the opposition party leader on his birthday.

Addressing the Samajwadi Party (SP) workers who turned up in large numbers to wish him on his birthday, Yadav said, "We have many challenges ahead of us and there is a lot more to do. We have a very clever political opponent before us. They make false promises, spread hatred and divide the society. The blessings given by the people today have raised our spirits and given us new energy."

"Today, farmers are in trouble. The three agricultural laws (of the Centre) are anti-farmer and anti-farming. Youngsters are facing the brunt of unemployment due to government policies. Their future is bleak. Covid has also caused a lot of devastation. The economy of the country and the state has been ruined. People are suffering due to inflation," a release issued by the SP quoted Yadav as saying.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in the last five years, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has flouted the Constitution. The promises made in its resolution letter were not kept, constitutional institutions were weakened and the voice of the people was crushed, he alleged.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister wished his predecessor on his birthday.

"Happy birthday greetings to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of Samajwadi Party, Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji. I wish you good health and long life from Lord Shri Ram," Adityanath said in a tweet.

In his reply, Yadav tweeted: "Thanks for the best wishes. May the mercy of Lord Ram be with all of us and may all your wishes be fulfilled."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)