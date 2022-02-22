Mathura (UP), Feb 21 (PTI) A local court here has acquitted all the 14 accused in a case of gang war in Mathura Jail over seven years ago, a government counsel said on Monday.

The judge gave his verdict after all the witnesses, including several jail officials, turned hostile and hence the accused got the benefit of doubt, he said.

Also Read | Tata-Mistry Case: Supreme Court to Hear Review Plea Filed by Cyrus Investments in Open Court on March 9.

In the gang war that took place in the jail on January 17, 2015, one Akshay Solanki was killed while Raj Kumar Sharma, Rajesh Tota, Gopal Sharma and Sanju Pradhan were injured.

Of these, Raj Kumar Sharma and Tota, who sustained critical injuries, were rushed to the district hospital. Tota was later referred to S.N. Medical College Agra, the ADGC said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad: Dumped by NRI Woman, Ex-Lover Leaks Intimate Pictures.

However, the ADGC said, Tota was killed by unidentified persons, when he was being rushed to Agra in police custody.

The FIR of the gang war was filed in Sadar Bazar police station by the then jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar against 15 accused, including Tota.

During the court proceedings in the murder case of Akshay Solanki, eight witnesses, including the then jail superintendent Kumar, jailor Akash Sharma, deputy jailor Suresh Kumar, guards Dileep Kumar Yadav, Udaiveer Singh, Dilasa Ram and another guard, present in the jail, turned hostile.

Two other witnesses advocate Lokesh Sharma and mobile SIM seller Mukesh Churamani, too, refused to support the police version, the ADGC said.

Giving the benefit of doubt, the judge acquitted Raj Kumar Sharma, Gopal Sharma, Guddan Sharma, Raju, Shyamu, Lawrence, Bimal alias Bittoo, Naeem, Om Prakash, Deepak Verma and Deepak Meena.

Three others Rakesh Chaudhary, Kailash Gupta and Gopal Yadav, who not present on the spot at the time of the incident but were booked, were also acquitted, the ADGC said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)