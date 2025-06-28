Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): All three accused in connection to a gang rape of a woman near Karanjia police station area of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha have been arrested, police said on Friday.

Satyajit Naik, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eastern Region, said the two accused had been arrested immediately, and the absconding accused was arrested the previous night.

"A case was registered at the Karanjia Police Station limit. Three accused persons were involved in the incident. Of them, two were immediately arrested by the Police. The third was arrested last night. So, all three have been arrested," DIG Satyajit Naik told ANI.

DIG also informed that one of the accused was known to the victim.

"Scientific evidence and other circumstantial evidence are being considered, and an investigation is being done. We have given instructions for the fast-track trial. The main accused was known (to the victim). They were known to each other," DIG Naik said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

