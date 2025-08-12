Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): All major dams and barrages in Himachal Pradesh are operating within their permissible safety levels, with no breach of the maximum allowable limits, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) said on Tuesday.

According to the daily dam status report issued at 9:00 am, the Pong Dam in the Beas basin recorded the highest inflow at 4,933 cubic metres per second (cumecs), with a spillway outflow of 1,078 cumecs and a machine discharge of 505 cumecs. Other high inflows were observed at Kol Dam (1,461 cumecs), Nathpa Dam (1,031 cumecs), and Larji Barrage (697 cumecs).

In the Satluj basin, the Karcham, Nathpa, and Kol dams reported substantial water inflows but remained well below their high flood levels (HFL). Similarly, in the Ravi basin, Chamera-I, II, and III dams recorded steady inflows, with cloudy to light rainy conditions prevailing in their catchment areas.

The SDMA noted that the Malana-II Hydroelectric Project has remained shut since the flash flood of August 1, 2024, with its dam gates kept open. Several other projects, including Bhaba and Chamera-II, temporarily reduced power generation due to high silt content in the river water.

In the Yamuna basin, Sawra Kuddu and Jateon Barrage reported safe pond levels and moderate inflows, while the Sainj and Parbati-III projects in the Beas basin operated normally despite cloudy weather conditions.

The SDMA assured that real-time monitoring of water levels, inflows, and outflows is ongoing, and district administrations have been alerted to remain prepared for any sudden rise in water discharge, especially in downstream areas of major reservoirs. (ANI)

