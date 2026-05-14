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RPG Group has asked employees to minimise foreign travel, work from home wherever possible and adopt public transport as part of a broader austerity and fuel conservation initiative following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for responsible resource utilisation.

The company’s Chairman, Harsh Goenka, shared details of the internal advisory in a post on X on Thursday, May 14, saying the group was aligning itself with the Prime Minister’s message on fuel conservation and economic discipline amid ongoing global uncertainty. “We in RPG have responded to our PM's call with austerity and responsible resource allocations. I hope other corporates will follow suit,” Goenka wrote. PM Narendra Modi Sets Example, Reduces Convoy Size Amid Fuel Conservation Push Over West Asia War.

Harsh Goenka Shares RPG Group’s Austerity Measures Following PM Modi’s Call

We in RPG have responded to our PM’s call with austerity and responsible resource allocations. I hope other corporates will follow suit. pic.twitter.com/Bhv0RVUFjq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 14, 2026

RPG Group Pushes Remote Work and Reduced Travel

In the communication circulated to employees, Goenka said the group wanted to “demonstrate leadership” by adopting measures that support the national agenda while encouraging responsible workplace practices. “All employees who can work from home should be actively encouraged to do so,” he said, referring to the group’s remote working policy. The memo also called for tighter control over travel expenditure.

According to the advisory, foreign travel should be reduced to the “absolute minimum”, while domestic air travel should also be significantly curtailed. Managers were instructed to avoid or minimise conferences, meetings and events that require intercity travel whenever possible. Routine internal reviews, interviews and official discussions should instead be conducted virtually to the greatest extent feasible, the communication said. Maharashtra: Ministerial Convoys To Be Halved As Devendra Fadnavis-Led Govt Announces Major Austerity Drive.

The advisory further urged employees to adopt more sustainable commuting methods by using public transportation systems including rail, metro and bus services. Employees were also encouraged to carpool whenever feasible.

The company additionally directed its group firms to accelerate the transition toward electric and hybrid vehicles. “All future company-owned or site-leased cars should preferably be electric or hybrid,” Goenka said.

“These steps are essential not only to support the national agenda but also to strengthen our internal culture of responsibility, agility, and cost-consciousness,” Goenka stated while urging senior leaders to ensure implementation of the measures across teams.

The advisory comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on citizens and organisations to reduce fuel consumption and revive certain pandemic-era practices amid global energy concerns linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

PM Modi Calls for Pandemic-Era Practices

Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, Telangana, Modi urged people to reduce dependence on petrol and diesel, limit unnecessary foreign travel and use public transport wherever possible. “We have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication,” the Prime Minister said.

He also encouraged residents in metro-connected cities to use public transportation and suggested carpooling for those who continue to commute by car. Additionally, Modi called on electric vehicle owners to maximise the use of EVs as part of broader fuel conservation efforts amid rising global energy prices and supply-chain disruptions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Harsh Goenka). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).