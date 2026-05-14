1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi has ignited a fresh controversy within the cricketing world, alleging that a close aide of BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla was the mastermind behind a sophisticated blackmail ring targeting IPL players. The allegations, posted via Modi’s social media accounts late on Wednesday, have once again placed the board’s internal governance under intense public scrutiny. Modi, who has lived in exile in London since 2010, claimed to have learned via sources that purportedly link the unnamed secretary to a scheme involving the coercion of both domestic and international cricketers. IPL 2026 Honey Trap Warning: BCCI Issues Stern Advisory to Franchises Over Security Breaches.

Lalit Modi's Explosive Revelation

Just learnt from my many sources - the man is shockingly #rajivshukla secretary - this needs to be seriously looked into. How low can people go. https://t.co/U4gRLK1L0o — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) May 14, 2026

According to the post, the aide allegedly leveraged their position within the BCCI hierarchy to threaten players with selection interference unless they complied with specific financial demands, as reported by several media outlets. "How low can people go," Modi wrote in a high-profile thread on X (formerly Twitter).

Context of Ongoing Friction

The timing of these claims coincides with Modi’s recent series of 'exposes' regarding the IPL's commercial structure and historical misconduct. Only last month, the former league founder made headlines by claiming an IPL franchise owner had utilised "black magic" during the 2011 season. Lalit Modi Praises BCCI’s Stricter Integrity Measures for IPL 2026 Season.

Shukla, a veteran administrator who has survived numerous shifts in BCCI leadership, has yet to issue a formal response to the specific allegations regarding his secretary.

Critics of the board suggest that while Modi’s accusations are often flamboyant, they frequently prompt uncomfortable questions regarding the transparency of the administration’s inner circle.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LalitKModi). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).