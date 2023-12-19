New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The VHP on Tuesday welcomed Allahabad High Court's decision on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi lawsuit, saying all "stratagems" to delay the legal process for "reclaiming" lands of the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi are being "frustrated".

Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed pleas challenging the maintainability of a 1991 lawsuit seeking the "restoration" of a temple where the Gyanvapi mosque stands and observed that the "religious character" of a disputed place can only be decided by the court.

The court dismissed five related petitions -- on the maintainability and also against a survey of the mosque premises -- filed over the years by the mosque's management committee and the Uttar Pradesh Central Sunni Waqf Board.

"It is a matter of satisfaction that all stratagems to delay and prolong the suits to reclaim lands of (the) Kashi Vishwanath (temple) are being frustrated," a communique from the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) quoted its Working President Alok Kumar as saying.

The high court has "appropriately" directed that the suits be disposed of within six months, Kumar said while welcoming the decision.

"We would wish that the Muslim side will now avoid raising hyper-technical objections and contest the matters on merit," the VHP leader said.

"This is the only way by which the suits can be decided within the permitted time frame of sox months," he added.

