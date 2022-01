New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): It's been two days since Harak Singh Rawat was dismissed from the Uttarakhand Cabinet and expelled from the BJP after he openly expressed his desire to join the Congress. But suspense remains in Congress regarding his induction.

Harak Singh Rawat was one of the ten MLAs who deserted the Congress in 2016 and joined BJP.

Now, ahead of assembly polls, he wants to go back to the Congress but the biggest hurdle that is preventing him from re-joining the party is the former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Campaign Committee Chairman of the state Congress unit, Harish Rawat who had openly said on Monday that "I don't want to make any statement on this (Harak Singh Rawat's comeback into the party).

"Expelled Uttarakhand BJP Minister Harak Singh has not joined the Congress party yet. Party will take a decision after considering several angles. If he (Harak Singh Rawat) will accept his mistake of leaving the Congress party, then we're ready to welcome him," Harish Rawat had said on Monday.

According to party sources, Harish Rawat is uncomfortable with Harak Singh Rawat's re-entry into the Congress and has apprised the party leadership about the same and has suggested that Harak Singh Rawat should not be entertained since he is coming with a set of conditions and demands.

Although Harak Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that he wants to "apologize 100 times to Harish Rawat" and told ANI that he had a word with Harish Rawat over the phone but the story remains inconclusive as there are several other issues that remain under discussion.

Among the issues, include Harak Singh Rawat's demands for a ticket for him and his daughter-in-law, other MLAs who are with Harak Singh Rawat and are in talks with Congress to join along with him.

A Senior Leader on anonymity told ANI that one of the BJP MLAs who Joined BJP in 2016, leaving Congress, had met party leader Rahul Gandhi along with Yashpal Arya who has recently re-joined Congress a few months back after resigning from the BJP.

Therefore, things are under discussion and will be finalized after a detailed discussion, which means Harak Singh Rawat's re-entry into Congress might take time.

The developments come days ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly polls which are scheduled to be held on February 14. (ANI)

