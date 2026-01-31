India News | Amit Shah Arrives in Kolkata for Two-day Trip, Eager to Engage with BJP's West Bengal Workers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Friday night for a two-day visit to West Bengal.

He was received at the airport by West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, and other party leaders.

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After his arrival, Shah posted on X and said he was looking forward to interacting with BJP workers in the state.

He also slammed the Trinamool Congress government, claiming that the people of West Bengal are being "tormented" by the TMC's "mismanagement."

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"Arrived in Kolkata today on the West Bengal tour. Tomorrow, I am eager to engage here with my hardworking, fearless, and courageous workers of West Bengal in Barrackpore and Bagdogra. The people of West Bengal are tormented by the misgovernance and corruption of the Mamata government," the post read.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/2017299502739427412?s=20

During his two-day visit, the Union Home Minister is expected to hold key organisational and political meetings. The visit aims to energise party workers and review preparations for upcoming political challenges in the state.

Earlier, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addressed the 10th Mising Youth Festival in Dhemaji, Assam. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and several other dignitaries were present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Shah said the Mising Youth Festival had shown a clear direction to tribal communities across the country. He said the way to protect rights, culture, language, literature, dance and music was not by taking up arms, but through cultural platforms such as youth festivals.

"The Mising Youth Festival has shown a distinct direction to the tribes across the country. He said that the path to protect one's rights, culture, language, literature, dance, and music is not through taking up arms, but such youth festivals," Shah said.

He added that India's culture was formed by the blending of many cultures, similar to the Mising culture, and said this vision was taking Assam forward.

"He remarked that India's culture is formed by blending many cultures, just like the Mising culture. He said that this vision is taking Assam forward. He added that Donyi-Polo not only makes Assam and Arunachal famous but makes India famous across the world," Shah said.

Speaking further, Shah said that in the past, several tribal communities had struggled to protect their culture, while opposition governments attempted to suppress them within Assam.

"In the past, different tribes used to struggle to protect their culture, and opposition governments wanted to crush all of them and keep them suppressed within Assam," he said.

He also stated that an interlocutor appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs would work to resolve issues faced by tribal communities.

"He stated that the interlocutor appointed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, will work towards resolving all your issues," Shah said.

Shah added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India believed that every culture, language and tradition had an equal right to exist and that progress was possible only through the promotion of all cultures.

He also referred to the Bogibeel Bridge and said it was built with the contribution of Mising workers.

"He said that the Bogibeel Bridge was built with the hard work of our Mising worker brothers and sisters. He added that this bridge has today become a symbol of the vision of the new India across the world and the work to complete it in just 4 years was accomplished under Narendra Modi ji," Shah said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)