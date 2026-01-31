Catherine O'Hara was famous for starring roles in the series "Schitt's Creek" and the movie "Home Alone."Canadian-born actress Catherine O'Hara has died at the age of 71, her management agency said on Friday.

Also Read | Telangana Food Poisoning: 38 Students Fall Ill at Government Primary School in Khammam.

O'Hara was an Emmy-winner who starred in the series "Schitt's Creek" and the movie "Home Alone." She also starred in the movie "Beetlejuice" and the Hollywood satire show "The Studio."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi and Venezuela Acting President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez Discuss Expanding Bilateral Ties in All Areas.

According to US entertainment news outlet Page Six, O'Hara was rushed to a hospital before dawn from her home in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles. The cause of death remains unknown.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

Edited by: Sean Sinico

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 03:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).