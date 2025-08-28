Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 28 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Assam on Thursday for a two-day visit. His itinerary includes attending the Assam BJP's core committee meeting to discuss strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections next year.

On the second day, he will address a convention of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) newly elected Panchayat members.

Upon reaching Guwahati, Shah will participate in the BJP state core committee meeting and later have dinner with party members in the evening. The meeting will focus on election preparations, which are a high priority for the party.

On Friday, Home Minister Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed Brahmaputra unit of Raj Bhavan. Subsequently, he will inaugurate the National Cyber Forensic Lab and dedicate various projects for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and the Assam Rifles.

Shah will then attend and address the NDA Panchayat members' convention.

Following this event, he will review the progress of the Jyoti-Bishnu Cultural Complex, an auditorium with a capacity for 5,000 people. In the evening, Shah will inaugurate the centenary celebrations for the birth anniversary of Gaurap Borbora, Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister.

On Wednesday, Assam State BJP spokesperson Devajit Mahanta said that Amit Shah has transformed Assam from a state of unrest to one of peace and progress.

Calling Union Home Minister Amit Shah the true architect of transformation from Congress-era Assam, torn and shattered by turmoil, to a peaceful, progressive and modern Assam, spokesperson of Assam State BJP Devajit Mahanta said in a press release that, in Bodo-inhabited areas, despite multiple talks and accords signed during Congress regimes, permanent peace never arrived.

"The land of Bodoland remained devastated by guns, explosives and violence. Under the farsighted leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the stewardship of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a historic Permanent Peace Accord was signed on January 27, 2020 in New Delhi between the Government of India, Government of Assam, the National Democratic Front of Bodoland, All Bodo Students' Union and United Bodo People's Organization," he had said in the press release. (ANI)

