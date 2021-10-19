New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting over issues related to sugar mills in Maharashtra.

The meeting started at North Block at 4 pm with a delegation that is being led by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Sugar mill representatives from Maharashtra also took part in the meeting.

Union Minister of State for Coal Raosaheb Patil Danve, Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation BL Verma, former Maharashtra Ministers Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Madan Bhosle and Harshvardhan Patil, along with MLA Rahul Kul, MLC Ranjit Singh Mohite Patil and former MP Dhananjay Mahadik are present in the meeting.

The meeting is significant in terms of the government's concern towards sugar mills, officials said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had in August approved fair and remunerative price (FRP) of sugarcane payable by sugar mills for the 2021-22 season.The cabinet had approved the "highest-ever" Fair and Remunerative Price of Rs 290 per quintal for sugarcane farmers. (ANI)

