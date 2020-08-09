New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday assured all possible support to Andhra Pradesh government, over Vijayawada hotel fire incident in which at least seven people died today morning.

"Deeply anguished by the news of tragic fire accident at a COVID-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Centre assures all possible support to the state government. My condolences are with the affected families in this time of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Shah tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives the fire incident and assured all possible help to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Ji and assured all possible support."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy expressed shock and grief over the fire incident and instructed officials to conduct an enquiry into the accident.

Seven people lost their lives and 30 were rescued in the incident, Vijayawada Police said.

According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to take up the rescue measures and admit the injured in nearby hospitals.

The mishap took place in the hotel which was taken on lease and run by a private hospital to treat COVID patients.

B Srinivasulu, Police Commissioner said, "Around 5.09 am control room received a call regarding the fire accident following which police and fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot. By 5.45 am fire was doused off."

"Around 30 COVID patients and 10 hospital staff, a total of 40 persons are there inside. Injured people have been shifted to other hospitals. Some of them are critical. Right now the cause of the accident is not known. Only after analysis, we can come to know about that," he added.

However, as per the preliminary report, the reason of fire appears to be a short circuit said Krishna District Collector. (ANI)

