New Delhi, August 9: The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 21.5 lakh mark on Sunday with a single-day spike of 64,399 cases and 861 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike, the COVID-19 tally in the country mounted to 21,53,011. Of the total coronavirus cases in India, 6,28,747 were active cases while 14,80,885 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. The death toll in India due to coronavirus rose to 43,379, the Ministry of Health said in its latest health bulletin. India's COVID-19 Fatality Rate Stands at 2.15%, Lowest Since 1st Lockdown in March.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh have recorded the highest cases among all states. With record 12,822 new cases, coronavirus case tally in Maharashtra touched 5,03,084 while death toll rises to 17,367 with 275 new fatalities, the state health department said.

Here's the tweet:

Single-day spike of 64,399 cases and 861 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The #COVID19 tally rises to 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases, 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated & 43,379 deaths: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/FGm4qSg63m — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

The second worst-affected state after Maharashtra is Tamil Nadu with 285,024 coronavirus cases. The state reported 5,880 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the state's tally to over 2.85 lakh. A total of 6,488 coronavirus patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities in the state on Friday, taking the total number of recoveries to 227,575.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan sees its highest single-day spike of 1,171 COVID-19 cases pushing tally to 51,328; death toll now 778 with 11 more fatalities. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot directed officials to conduct RT-PCR tests instead of rapid antigen tests to diagnose COVID-19 infection.

On Friday, Uttarakhand saw its biggest single-day jump of 501 COVID-19 cases. The total infection count in the hill state mounted to 9,402 while the death toll rose to 117 with five more deaths. Karnataka reports its highest one-day spike of 7,178 cases and 93 related fatalities on Friday, taking tally to 1,72,102 and death toll to 3,091.

