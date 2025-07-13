New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, eminent public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, veteran social worker C. Sadanandan Master, and noted historian Meenakshi Jain on their nominations to the Rajya Sabha by the President.

In a post on social media platform X, Shah lauded their contributions in their respective fields and expressed confidence that their presence in the Upper House would enrich national discourse and advance India's progress.

Also Read | Kitty Party Scam in Bengaluru: PU Professor Impersonates Advocate, Fights Cops Inside ACP's Office To Defend Fraudster Accused of Duping Women of INR 5 Crore in Basaveshwara Nagar; Arrested.

"Heartiest congratulations to distinguished historian Dr. Meenakshi Jain Ji, former diplomat Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla Ji, social worker Shri C. Sadanandan Master Ji, and senior advocate Shri Ujjwal Nikam Ji on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the Hon'ble President," Amit Shah said.

"Through exemplary contributions to your chosen fields, you have enhanced the honor of the nation. I firmly believe that the endowment of your vast knowledge, experience, and prowess will further enrich our national discourse in the Parliament and accelerate India's journey towards greatness," he added.

Also Read | Ujjwal Nikam's Devotion to Constitution Exemplary, Best Wishes for His Parliamentary Innings: PM Narendra Modi on Eminent Lawyer's Nomination to Rajya Sabha.

https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1944297748842283251

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ujjwal Nikam, Meenakshi Jain, and Sadanandan Master has been nominated to the Upper House under Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of the same article. The nominations come in the wake of vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members.

Shringla, known for his distinguished diplomatic career, served as India's Ambassador to the United States and Bangladesh. He was the Foreign Secretary from January 2020 to April 2022.

Additionally, Ujjwal Nikam is best known for handling high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay blasts case.

Other newly nominated members include C. Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker and educationist from Kerala with decades of grassroots service, and Meenakshi Jain, a noted historian and academic recognised for her contributions to the study of Indian history and civilisation.

Earlier, PM Modi also extended his congratulations in separate posts on X, acknowledging their significant national contributions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced the nominations through an official notification.

These nominations fill the vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members. They are seen as the government's acknowledgement of significant national contributions in the fields of law, diplomacy, social service, and historical scholarship. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)