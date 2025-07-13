Bengaluru, July 13: A 55-year-old PU college professor fought with cops inside the ACP's chamber at the Basaveshwara Nagar Fraud police station in Bengaluru, while impersonating an advocate. Identified as A Yoganand, he barged in during the questioning of G Savitha, accused of duping women of INR 5 crore in a kitty party scam. Claiming to be Savitha’s counsellor, Yoganand grabbed the house keys without permission and clashed with police officers. He was soon identified by a senior officer, Inspector Subramani, who had dealt with him in a past assault case and confirmed he was not a lawyer.

Police arrested Yoganand for impersonation and obstruction, but he was later granted bail, as reported by the Times of India. G Savitha, a 49-year-old Bengaluru resident, was being interrogated in connection with a multi-crore kitty party fraud. She reportedly lured wealthy women by claiming close ties with politicians and promising lucrative returns on investments, especially in gold purchased from Dubai. Chit Fund Scam in Bengaluru: Kerala Couple Tomy and Shini Varghese Pull Off ‘Phir Hera Pheri’ Style Fraud, Go Missing After Duping Investors of Over INR 100 Crore; Probe Launched.

Over 20 women were allegedly duped of around INR 5 crore through these schemes. Savitha used social gatherings like kitty parties to gain their trust before convincing them to invest. Her alleged accomplices have also been arrested as the police continue their investigation. One of the victims, Kusuma, a widow and former teacher, invested nearly INR 95 lakh, her life savings, after trusting Savitha’s promises of high returns. Kusuma transferred the money in parts to Savitha’s family members, including her brother, mother, and daughter. What Is a Rental Scam? Here’s How Fraudsters in Bengaluru Target Renters With Fake Property Deals.

Despite repeated assurances of safe investments, Kusuma was eventually refused repayment. The scam has left several victims financially devastated, prompting a detailed FIR and a crackdown by the Basaveshwaranagar police. The police have named six more people involved in the scam. Savitha had been arrested previously in a similar case but continued her fraudulent activities after being released on bail.

