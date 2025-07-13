New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated eminent public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam for his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, noting Nikam's exemplary devotion to the legal field and Constitution. Nikam is among four eminent personalities nominated to the Upper House by President Droupadi Murmu. The nominations come in the wake of vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members. In a post on X, PM Modi praised Nikam for strengthening Constitutional values and ensuring common citizens are always treated with dignity.

"Shri Ujjwal Nikam's devotion to the legal field and to our Constitution is exemplary. He has not only been a successful lawyer but also been at the forefront of seeking justice in important cases. During his entire legal career, he has always worked to strengthen Constitutional values and ensure common citizens are always treated with dignity. It's gladdening that the President of India has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My best wishes for his Parliamentary innings," PM Modi said. Ujjwal Nikam, Harsh Shringla, Sadanandan Master, Meenakshi Jain Nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu.

Ujjwal Nikam is best known for handling high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay blasts case. Along with Nikam, three other distinguished individuals who have been nominated to the Rajya Sabha include - former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who also served as India's Ambassador to the United States and Bangladesh; C Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker and educationist from Kerala with decades of grassroots service, and Meenakshi Jain, a noted historian and academic recognised for her contributions to the study of Indian history and civilisation. EC Always a ‘Puppet’ in Hands of Narendra Modi Government: Kapil Sibal Alleges Poll Body’s Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar Is ‘Unconstitutional’ Move.

PM Modi also extended his congratulations to Shringla, Sadanandan Master, and Meenakshi Jain in separate posts on X, acknowledging their significant national contributions. The Ministry of Home Affairs announced their nominations through an official notification. These nominations fill the vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members. They are seen as the government's acknowledgement of significant national contributions in the fields of law, diplomacy, social service, and historical scholarship.

