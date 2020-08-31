New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged on Monday from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where he was admitted for post-COVID care. He has fully recovered and is fit to resume his routine activities, according to a press release by the hospital.

"Amit Shah, Home Minister was admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He was discharged today at 7 am. He has fully recovered and is fit to resume his routine activities," read the release.

The Minister was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID care.

On August 2, Shah had informed through Twitter that he had tested positive for coronavirus. The Minister was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from where he was discharged on August 14 after testing negative for COVID-19. (ANI)

