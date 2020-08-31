OnePlus Nord smartphone was launched in India last month. The affordable device has been on flash sales for more than a couple of times. Today, the affordable Nord handset will be available for sale in India once again. The sale will begin at 1 pm IST, via Amazon India website. The affordable handset will be available for sale in two variants - 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB. The 6GB & 64GB model will be sold in India from next month. After Nord, OnePlus Watch With Google Wear OS to Arrive Soon: Report.

In terms of specifications, the affordable device features a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For photography, the affordable device comes equipped with a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro lens & a 5MP depth sensor.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

At the front, there is a dual-camera system comprising of a 32MP primary snapper with Sony IMX616 sensor & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

OnePlus Nord Selfie Camera (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The Nord phone comes packed with a 4,115mAh battery with 30T fast charging facility. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the affordable smartphone comes mated with up to 12GB of RAM & up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus Nord with 6GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 24,999 whereas 8GB & 128GB, 12GB & 256GB models get a price tag of Rs 27,999 & Rs 29,999 respectively.

