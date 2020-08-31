The Chinese smartphone maker, Nubia will be launching the Nubia RedMagic 5S gaming phone in the global market on September 2, 2020. The gaming handset will be launched in two exciting colours - Sonic Silver and Pulse. The company is already accepting pre-orders for the RedMagic 5S phone via its global website. Interested buyers can pre-order the gaming smartphone with a starting price of $579. Nubia Red Magic 5S Gaming Smartphone With Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The phone maker will be making available this gaming phone is several countries such as US, Canada, Bulagria, Finland, Czech, Italy, Indonesia, Singapore, Macau, Hong Kong and UAE.

Pre-order the coolest phone of the year, the RedMagic 5S!https://t.co/tQzgRQzxCT pic.twitter.com/do6kqIlP8i — nubia Smartphone (@nubiasmartphone) August 26, 2020

The upcoming Nubia RedMagic 5S smartphone comes with a 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ screen with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone will carry a refresh rate of 144Hz, and the touch sampling rate goes up to 240Hz, for accuracy while playing games. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that will be paired with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. The chipset will be mated with up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Nubia RedMagic 5S (Photo Credits: Nubia)

For photos and video, the phone will get a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro sensor. The handset is capable of recording with 8K resolution at 15fps, 4K at 30 / 60fps with the rear cameras. At the front, there will be an 8MP selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture.

Nubia RedMagic 5S (Photo Credits: Nubia)

It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging up to 55W. As a game-oriented phone. The smartphone will also get an ICE 4.0 liquid cooling system with Turbo Fan which can be used with RedMagic Ice Dock accessory. For connectivity, there will be 5G (AS, NSA), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

