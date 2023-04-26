New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah launched the IFFCO Nano DAP (liquid) on Wednesday and urged farmers to stop using traditional (Di-ammonia phosphate) DAP.

On the occasion, Union Minister Amit Shah said, "On one hand, Nano DAP will benefit the farming sector and on the other hand the farmers will become self-sufficient. It is pocket friendly for farmers and it will go a long way in increasing the income of farmers. This will bring down the cost of logistics and warehousing significantly".

According to the IFFCO due to the use of Nano DAP, farmers can reduce the crop-wise expenditure by 6 to 20 per cent.

A bottle of 500 ml Nano DAP cost Rs 600 which can replace a 50 kg bag of traditional DAP which costs around Rs 1350. Farmers must mix 2-4 ml of Nano DAP liquid in 1 litre of clean water and spray on crop leaves, IFFCO said.

Earlier Government of India notified Nano DAP on March 2, 2023.

IFFCO has targeted the production of 18 crore bottles of Nano DAP by the year 2025-26 and 90 LMT of conventional DAP will be reduced. Nano DAP contains 8 per cent of nitrogen and 16 per cent of phosphorus.

According to IFFCO the utilization efficiency of Nano DAP is 90 per cent and the conventional DAP is 15 to 20 per cent.

During the launch Home Minister Amit Shah said that government will open two lakh Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) over the next five years.

"Govt will open 2 lakhs Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) over the next 5 years. To improve the viability of the PACS govt has decided that there will be around 25 facilities like petrol pumps, LPG distributions, Fertiliser distributors, and Jan Ayushadhi stores that will make PACS a powerhouse," he said.

Amit Shah on the occasion said that model bye-laws of PACS have been sent to the states and 17 states have also adopted these model bye-laws. (ANI)

