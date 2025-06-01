Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on Saturday for a two-day visit to West Bengal. He was received at the airport by the West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with other BJP leaders.

On his visit, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said, "People of Bengal are desperate for a change. 2026 belongs to the BJP in Bengal."

Referring to past terror incidents, she added, "Mamata Banerjee wanted this government not to avenge just the way Congress did during the 26/11 attack; but PM Modi's government avenged (Pahalgam terror attack)."

Echoing the same sentiments over Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal, BJP MP Saumitra Khan said that the people are excited about the Home Minister's visit, asserting that the BJP is confident in forming the government in the upcoming 2026 assembly election.

Criticising Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, "West Bengal CM never speaks the right things; she never thinks that someone else can be right. She has fooled the people of West Bengal and maligned the state police. She favours Rohingyas and Bangladeshis and doesn't respect women."

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee noted the timing of the visit, saying, "All are welcoming Amit Shah's visit, who is in the state after Operation Sindoor. It is a proud movement for us. BJP will form the government in 2026 in the state."

Meanwhile, the BJP announced Ashish Ghosh as the party's candidate for the upcoming Kaliganj assembly constituency bypoll on Saturday.

Bye elections in Kaliganj will be held on June 19, and counting will take place on June 23. The seat fell vacant following the death of TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) announced Alifa Ahmed as their candidate for the Kaliganj elections.

TMC shared a post on their official 'X' handle and informed about the development. "AITC, under the inspiration and guidance of Chairperson Mamata Banerjee, we are pleased to announce the candidate for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly By-election scheduled for 19th June, 2025", the 'X' post read.

Bypoll in West Bengal's Kaliganj are important for the incumbent TMC state government due to the recent developments in the state. The TMC government has been under the radar due to various issues, especially due to the Murshidabad violence. (ANI)

