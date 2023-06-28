New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar on Thursday and Rajasthan the next day during which he will address two public rallies on completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government, sources said.

In Bihar, Shah will first offer prayers at the Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai before visiting the Ashok Dham museum and meeting the trustees under the 'Sampark Se Samarthan' campaign, they said.

In the afternoon, he will address a public rally on completion of nine years of the Modi government at Gandhi maidan in Lakhisarai.

On Friday, he will travel to Rajasthan's Udaipur where he will address a rally, the sources said.

