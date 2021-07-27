Mirzapur (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to visit Mirzapur here on August 1 to lay the foundation stone of Vindhya Corridor project and also address a public meeting, the local MLA said on Tuesday.

After laying the foundation stone, Shah would address a public meeting at the Government Inter College ground in the city, Mirzapur BJP MLA Ratnakar Mishra said.

The MLA said that as per party sources, the Home Minister will first pay obeisance of Goddess Vindhvasini at the Vindhyachal temple in the district and participate in the 'havan' programme.

Mishra, however, said the official programme of the Home Minister is yet to be finalised.

The Vindhya Corridor, a dream project of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, includes projects worth over Rs 300 crore. Besides giving a grand look to the temple, the project includes widening of roads to 50 feet around the temple to facilitate 'darshan' for the devotees.

After the construction of the corridor, the Ganga river flowing in the northern direction of the temple will be clearly seen along with the 'darshan' of Ma Vindhvasini Devi.

