New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 7-8 to review the security situation and interact with security personnel, said sources on Monday.

During his visit, Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting in the Union Territory to assess the current law and order scenario.

Senior officials from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and intelligence agencies will likely attend the meeting.

Discussions are expected to focus on counter-terrorism operations, cross-border infiltration attempts, and the overall security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition to the review meeting, the Home Minister is also expected to visit forward areas along the International Border to inspect security arrangements and boost the morale of the forces stationed there.

This visit comes against the backdrop of heightened efforts to combat terrorism and enhance border security.

Shah's visit to the Union Territory is significant considering the recent terror activities in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir that deteriorated the peace and tranquil atmosphere in the region.

The Home Minister's previous visit to Jammu and Kashmir in October 2022 marked a significant moment. During this visit, he announced several developmental projects and emphasized the government's commitment to bringing peace and stability to the region.

He also held extensive discussions with political leaders, security officials, and local representatives to address regional concerns.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the government has intensified its counter-terrorism operations and launched various initiatives to bolster infrastructure and development in the region.

Shah's upcoming visit is seen as a continuation of these efforts, with a focus on strengthening security mechanisms and ensuring the safety of civilians.

Shah had alao visited Jammu during the recent Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. In September 2024, he launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign in the region.

During his visit, Shah addressed party workers and public rallies, emphasizing the BJP's commitment to development and security in the Union Territory.

He criticised opposition parties, particularly the National Conference (NC) and Congress, accusing them of misleading the public regarding the restoration of statehood.

Shah then reiterated that the central government would restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood at an appropriate time after the elections. (ANI)

