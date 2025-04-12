Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the historic Raigad Fort today to pay respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his death anniversary and the centenary celebration of the renovation of the Shivajiraje's mausoleum.

Preparations are underway ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Raigad. He arrived in Pune yesterday and will pay tribute at the memorial of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Raigad Fort on his 345th death anniversary. He died on April 3, 1680.

The founder of the Maratha kingdom passed away at Raigad Fort in April 1680 due to health complications.

Shah's visit to Raigad comes amid political chaos in Maharashtra over debates regarding the legacy of Aurangzeb and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Union Home Minister is expected to meet several prominent leaders in the Mahayuti alliance to discuss the appointment of Guardian Ministers in Raigad and Nashik.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Friday said that Shah is likely to visit state Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sunil Tatkare at his residence for lunch. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are also expected at Tatkare's residence.

Pawar said that Shah was likely to discuss the issue of the Guardian Minister of Raigad and Nashik.

"Amit Shah is likely to meet NCP state president Sunil Tatkare, who invited him to lunch. Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are expected at Tatkare's residence to meet Shah and likely to discuss the issue of Guardian Minister of Raigad and Nasik," Pawar told reporters.

The appointment of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan and NCP's Aditi Tatkare as guardian ministers of Nashik and Raigad, respectively, has raised speculations about disagreements between Shiv Sena, NCP and the BJP.

Reacting to this, Pawar said the alliance partners would discuss the issue with Amit Shah.

Shah will also attend the 75th Foundation Day Celebration of Gujarati Weekly Chitralekha in Mumbai's Vile Parle later. (ANI)

