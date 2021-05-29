Port Blair, May 29 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases as 39 people recuperated from the disease while 19 new cases pushed the coronavirus tally in the union territory to 6,936, a health department official said on Saturday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago rose to 113 as four more persons succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, he said.

With 39 more COVID-19 patients recuperating from the disease, the total number of recoveries in the union territory rose to 6,630.

The union territory now has 193 active COVID-19 cases, of which 187 are in South Andaman district and six in North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district has no active COVID-19 case at present, the official said.

The administration has so far tested over 3,85,020 samples for COVID-19 and the positivity rate was 1.80 per cent, he said.

A total of 1,24,038 people have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 17,360 have been administered the second dose, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Information and Tourism secretary of Andaman and Nicobar administration, S K Singh told a press conference on Friday that though there is a marginal dip in the number of COVID-19 cases in the union territory but "we cannot be complacent until the cases drastically comes down."

The administration is closely monitoring the situation and urged the people to strictly adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour.

