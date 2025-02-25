Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council polls, Bharatiya Janata Party state president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari urged to support for NDA candidate from Guntur and Krishna graduates' constituency Alapati Rajendra Prasad.

In a video released by BJP Andhra Pradesh on their official 'X' handle, Purandeswari said that we have seen candidates from the previous government to the unemployed youth but failed to fulfil them. However, after the NDA alliance has come to power the priority has been to give employment.

BJP Andhra Pradesh president Daggubati Purandeswari said in the video, "From the Krishna and Guntur district graduates' constituency, the alliance parties have fielded the candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad. Vote for him as your first preference and help him win. Rajendra Prasad is an experienced leader who can raise the voice of graduates and employees in the assembly to resolve their issues."

"We have seen the previous government give many promises to unemployed youth but fail to fulfil them. After the alliance government came into power, priority is being given to providing employment. Graduates should elect Alapati Rajendra Prasad to pave the way for securing their rights", she added.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) have scheduled MLC polls in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on February 27 from 8 am to 4 pm. The counting of votes will be done on March 3.

While the MLC polls are just two days away, the politics in Andhra Pradesh is heating up every day. YSRCP demanded the opposition status in the legislative assembly on Monday and also boycotted the governor's speech.

The assembly session began on Monday with YSRCP leaders sloganeering and demanding opposition status in the house.

As per the rules, opposition status is given to the party in the house if they have 10 percent of the total seats in the assembly. At present, YSRCP have only 11 seats in the 175-member assembly due to which the party has not been given opposition status.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan reacted to YSRCP's demand and stated that opposition status can never be given to them in the assembly. Speaking to the media on Monday, Kalyan stated that YSRCP is the synonym of ruckus and if they do not create ruckus they can never be YSRCP.

"YSRCP is the synonym for ruckus. If they don't create ruckus, they are not called YSRCP. The problem is as per the rules and regulations, as per the mandate given by people, they are the third party and Jana Sena is the second largest party in the House. They have to understand that they got only 11 seats. Though they had formed the government in 2019, that doesn't mean they would be given the opposition. Opposition status can never be given to them", Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan said. (ANI)

