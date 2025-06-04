Amaravati, Jun 4 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday tasked officials to ensure that 15 lakh families are adopted by affluent people (Margadarsis) under the P4 (Public Private People Partnership) poverty alleviation programme by August 15.

The chief minister had launched the P4 programme a few months ago, under which Margadarsis are the hand holding affluent individuals while Bangaru Kutumbam (golden family) is the beneficiary poor family.

P4 aims to uplift underprivileged families with the support of affluent individuals from the society.

"As part of the Zero Poverty P4 mission, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that 15 lakh families in the state are adopted by Margadarsis by August 15 this year," said an official release, quoting the CM.

Reviewing P4, the TDP supremo called for accelerating the registration of Margadarsis and the adoption of poor families and noted that Smart Andhra Pradesh Foundation be restructured as the Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation.

Meanwhile, officials apprised Naidu that several organisations such as Milaap, Project DEEP, Rang De, and Bhargo have come forward to collaborate as partners in implementing the P4 initiative effectively.

Out of over 19 lakh families registered as Bangaru Kutumbalu in the state so far, Margadarsis have adopted 70,272 families, said the release.

Among them, the largest beneficiaries are from the BC community (26,340 families), followed by SCs (14,024 families) and STs (13,115 families), it added.

