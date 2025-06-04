Mumbai, June 4: Mass gatherings, like the one outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, come with significant risks despite security arrangements. At least 11 people died and 47 suffered injuries in the Bengaluru Stampede. The tragic stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory celebrations is a stark reminder of how dangerous overcrowding can be. In this article, we will share a few tips and techniques that would come in handy in a stampede-like situation.

Stampedes can occur at any time and in any place where large crowds gather, often exceeding the capacity of the venue. Some common locations for stampedes are grounds, halls, bridges, stadiums, and streets, especially where there is not enough space for people to move around freely. In the past, there have been many stampedes that have occurred around the world, including several in India. To ensure your safety at large public gatherings, it's important to follow essential survival tips and safety guidelines. Bangalore Stampede: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief As 11 Die Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium During RCB Victory Celebrations, Says ‘Mishap in Bengaluru Absolutely Heartrending’.

What Causes a Stampede?

Stampede happens due to a combination of factors. They include overcapacity, poor crowd control, loose or dangerous structures and inadequately planned event spaces. Venues that lack clear exits, have narrow spaces, physical barriers, or concession stands that block exits and cause congestion are prone to stampedes. Additional factors include moving vehicles being in the same space as pedestrians. While trampling might seem like the main reason for injuries and deaths in a stampede, a lack of oxygen is often the cause. The crushing of the crowd can make it difficult to breathe and lead to compressive asphyxia. Let’s learn how to survive a stampede. Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Condoles Death of RCB Fans in Crowd Crush Outside Chinnaswamy Stadium, Says ‘Pain of Tragedy Erased Joy of IPL 2025 Victory.

How To Survive a Stampede?

Be observant. Note all exit points, including fire exits and accessible windows, as you enter the venue.

Check out the location of medical and first-aid facilities.

If the crowd size increases and you feel uncomfortable, leave while you can move freely.

Always stay on your feet.

Avoid pushing, pulling, yelling, or screaming. Conserve your energy instead.

Use sign language to communicate with others, like pointing out exits or alternative doors.

Keep your hands in front of your chest, like a boxer, to create space and help you breathe.

Stay away from fences, barriers, and barricades.

Stand on even, level ground to avoid slipping, especially in wet or muddy areas.

Watch out for cans, bottles and other trash that you could trip over.

Move with the crowd, walking at the same speed as those around you.

When going up stairs, hills, or an escalator, hold onto railings for support if available.

The Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced INR 10 lakh aid for victims’ families and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the stampede-like situation. The RCB and KSCA announced INR 5 lakh for the kin of the victims killed in the stampede. “We want to emphasise that this compensation is not intended to determine or replace the value of human life, but rather to serve as a gesture of support and solidarity during such challenging times,” the statement clarified.

