Mumbai, June 4: In a bid to decongest Mumbai and accommodate its growing population and commercial demand, the Maharashtra government has announced plans to develop two massive urban hubs. These cities, informally dubbed as the “Third Mumbai” and “Fourth Mumbai,” aim to serve as economic and infrastructural extensions of the financial capital. The state’s coastal limitations have made expansion within Mumbai difficult, prompting the need for satellite cities with world-class amenities and connectivity. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted these plans while addressing the "2025 India Conference" in Mumbai.

The vision includes robust infrastructure, logistics hubs, and advanced transport systems. These projects are set to transform the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and strengthen Maharashtra’s position as an industrial and economic powerhouse. Both cities are poised to offer integrated development, from airports and seaports to dedicated freight corridors and smart city planning. The government is focusing on sustainable growth while encouraging private investment and public infrastructure upgrades. So, let’s know which areas will be developed as Third and Fourth Mumbai. Mumbai Water Taxi Service: Maharashtra Govt To Soon Roll Out Water Taxis From Gateway of India to Navi Mumbai Airport.

Areas To Be Developed As Third Mumbai:

The "Third Mumbai" will be developed in the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), a vast 371 square kilometres region surrounding the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. Spearheaded by CIDCO, this planned city, NAINA, encompasses parts of Panvel, Uran, Karjat, and other talukas in Raigad and Thane districts. Key infrastructure projects include the operational Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), Navi Mumbai Metro, the airport, and multi-modal transport corridors, all designed to boost connectivity and economic activity. The area is being developed through 12 Town Planning Schemes (TPS), with finalised plans for several sectors. What Is New Mumbai 1 Card? From Price to Benefits, All About the City’s New Multi-Transport Smart Card for Local Trains, Metro and Buses.

Areas To Be Developed As Fourth Mumbai:

The proposed “Fourth Mumbai” is planned near Vadhvan Port, covering an expansive area of 512 square kilometres across 107 villages, extending from Vadhvan to Talasari. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has submitted the development proposal and, once approved, will oversee the city’s planning and construction. This new urban hub aims to include India’s largest port, a logistics park, a five-star hotel, recreational facilities like golf courses, convention centres, and a dedicated railway freight corridor connecting Vadhvan Port to the Delhi-Mumbai Dedicated Freight Corridor.

With both Third and Fourth Mumbai in the pipeline, Maharashtra is gearing up for a transformative urban and economic leap. The Third Mumbai, centred around the NAINA, is being developed through 12 town planning schemes led by CIDCO, with infrastructure projects worth INR 14,321 crore already lined up. Meanwhile, Fourth Mumbai’s development is aligned with NITI Aayog’s vision of transforming Mumbai into a trillion-dollar economy by establishing major economic hubs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2025 10:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).